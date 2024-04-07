Canal Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $157.37 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

