Canal Capital Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $244.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.43 and a 200-day moving average of $230.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

