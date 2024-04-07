Canal Capital Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.9 %

BAM opened at $41.33 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 134.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

