Canal Capital Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 174,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

UBSI stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

