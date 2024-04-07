Canal Capital Management LLC Has $345,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $55.74.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

