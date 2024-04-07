Canal Capital Management LLC Has $495,000 Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.83 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $100.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3959 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

