Canal Capital Management LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,482,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,464,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IEV stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

