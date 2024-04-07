Canal Capital Management LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.6% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $89.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

