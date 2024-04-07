Canal Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $507.35 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.97.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

