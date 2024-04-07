Canal Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 233.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,672 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 81,743 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 235,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,871.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,042,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,612 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

