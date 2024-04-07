Canal Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,117.56 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $855.88 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,084.05 and a 200 day moving average of $998.31. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

