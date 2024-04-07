Canal Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.