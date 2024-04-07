Canal Capital Management LLC Invests $535,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,400,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,041,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2019 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

