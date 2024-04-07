Canal Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

