Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $315,323,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sun Communities by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,076 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,406,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average is $125.03. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 329.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

