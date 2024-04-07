Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 154,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 19,717 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 69,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.