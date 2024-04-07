Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 2,083 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,000. Keenan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 1,200,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 234.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 244,188 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $1,919,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $3,762,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 0.73. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81.

Insider Activity

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,258 shares of company stock worth $963,519 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

