Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $215.14 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $215.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.89.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

