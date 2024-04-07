Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 2,896 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

UPS stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average is $151.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.87.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

