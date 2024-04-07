Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 5,071 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SRLN stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

