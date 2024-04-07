Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $107.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 112.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $50.24 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,974 shares of company stock worth $1,639,721. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.