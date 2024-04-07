Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 322 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.38.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total value of $6,991,675.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock valued at $712,126,067. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $527.34 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.13 and a 52-week high of $530.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

