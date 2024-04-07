CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,777 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

Further Reading

