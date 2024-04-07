Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.56.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$8.87 on Friday. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.28. The stock has a market cap of C$6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.400463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Capstone Copper

In related news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Stories

