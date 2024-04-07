CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CBFV. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

