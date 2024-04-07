CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,842 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.45% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $53,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 132,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

STIP opened at $99.38 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.11.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.