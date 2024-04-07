CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $43,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VB stock opened at $223.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

