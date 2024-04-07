CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,711 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Gold Trust worth $61,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 96.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 135,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

