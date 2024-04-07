CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $64,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VO opened at $245.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.