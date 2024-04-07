CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,311,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,680 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 1.04% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $120,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,058 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,128,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,284,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $51.73 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

