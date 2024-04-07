CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.4% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $53,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,117.56 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $855.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,084.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $998.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

