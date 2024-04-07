CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 10,044 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.8% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $66,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $166.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

