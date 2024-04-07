Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,952,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,776,000 after buying an additional 802,824 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,684,000 after purchasing an additional 401,548 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 451,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE CQP opened at $48.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 292.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

