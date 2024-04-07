Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) PT Lowered to $112.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $119.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CHK. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

CHK stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

