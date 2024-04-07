Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $19.76 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

PPG stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

