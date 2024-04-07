Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after buying an additional 48,587 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $95.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

