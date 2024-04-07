Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $15.84 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVR. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

