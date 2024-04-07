Chinh Chu Sells 88,573 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 88,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $364,035.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,608,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,379,804.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Getty Images alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, Chinh Chu sold 213,811 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $895,868.09.

On Monday, March 25th, Chinh Chu sold 117,739 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $487,439.46.

On Friday, March 22nd, Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $421,106.36.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.18.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,554,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 596.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 186,370 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GETY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Getty Images

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.