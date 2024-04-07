Christopher Gibson Sells 40,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 978,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,650,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $404,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,319 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $430,743.34.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $445,067.84.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.76. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 735.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 966.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

