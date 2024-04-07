Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.79.
About Cinedigm
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.