Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.08

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.08. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 3,800 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.36.
Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.
