Citigroup Cuts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $45.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.97.

NEM opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Newmont has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,770.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 35,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,944,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

