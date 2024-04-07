Citigroup Increases CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target to $106.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

CRH stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.28. CRH has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of CRH by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 41.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 71.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 37.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

