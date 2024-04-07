Citigroup Increases Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $51.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

