City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. City Office REIT has a payout ratio of -80.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

City Office REIT Price Performance

NYSE CIO opened at $4.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other City Office REIT news, Director Michael Mazan purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2,533.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

