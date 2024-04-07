Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $121.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

