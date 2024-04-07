Clive Thomas Johnson Sells 91,552 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$343,320.00.

Clive Thomas Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B2Gold alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 22 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$75.90.

B2Gold Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$3.86 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$3.18 and a one year high of C$5.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2978188 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTO shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.02.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTO

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.