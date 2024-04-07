CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 155,453 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $3,542,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $4,054,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3,621.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 444.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 112,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CNX opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.