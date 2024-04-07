Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 233.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,682 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $90.37.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.