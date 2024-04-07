CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 115.69% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of CollPlant Biotechnologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 300,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

